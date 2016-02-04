Fitch Upgrades BT to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BT Group plc's (BT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' following the closing of the EE transaction. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The upgrade is in line with Fitch's previous guidance that the improved diversification and operating profile achieved through the acquisition, and enhanced cash flow scale, combined with the ongoing strength of BT's incumbent operations and approach to capital structure, would be consistent with a higher rating. Fitch continues to view functional separation as our central case in terms of regulation. We view structural separation as event risk. BT's underlying performance, as evidenced by 3Q results announced this week, and the closing terms of the transaction have been reflected in our forecasts. On a pro-forma basis Fitch estimates FY16 funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage will be around 2.3x, compared with a threshold of 2.5x for BT at the 'BBB+' level. This metric is expected to reduce to around 1.9x by FY17, the first full year of consolidation following the acquisition. Key variables in Fitch's leverage adjustments are operating leases and taxes. In our forecasts the difference between net debt/EBITDA and FFO net leverage is expected to be around 0.9x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Business & Financial Profile The EE acquisition materially improves BT's operating profile and market position. An integrated BT/EE combines a strong (currently leading) mobile position with an incumbent business that performs well in a competitive communications market. BT has combined an effective entry to pay-TV with ongoing fibre investment; the effect of which is driving strong results, particularly within its retail operations. A well-developed multi-play market continues to evolve, with the UK consumer proving willing to adopt and pay for a growing suite of communications services, more so than in some other European markets. The company's ability to manage costs, deliver top-line growth and its commitment to stated financial policies, underlines Fitch's view that the business is positioned well relative to its 'BBB+' peers. Integration Challenge, Track Record Following the acquisition, BT faces operational and technological integration challenges, recognising that the business has largely been fixed line since its former mobile operations were spun off in 2001. Management has stated its intention to manage a multiple brand approach to mobile and broadband. The EE consumer business will continue to be run as a separate brand, which in Fitch's view should lead to limited disruption. Challenges include delivering targeted integration and cost synergies and the revenue upside the enlarged group hopes to achieve in terms of a stronger mobile proposition for the business segment and quad-play services for the consumer. In Fitch's view, management has a good track record on the cost side and has proven adept at developing new services. Functional Separation Our Central Case Fitch expects regulatory news flow around structural separation to continue over the coming months but that clarity over a potential Ofcom referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and any subsequent conclusions, will take time. Our working assumption is that Openreach will remain functionally separate within BT, but that ongoing regulatory pressures will remain as a result of the digital communications review. If a referral to the CMA were to occur, it is likely to be protracted and subject to potential challenge, in Fitch's view. The prospect of structural separation is therefore regarded as event risk. Potential Mobile Market Consolidation The potential consolidation of the UK mobile market is not considered ratings significant for BT. The European Commission is due to provide its preliminary view of the proposed Three/O2 merger in April. A move to a three player market is possible and could support the market environment over the longer term. If the merger is approved, the preservation of EE's network share arrangement with Three will be important in terms of ensuring the current level of network capital efficiency is maintained. O2 has a similar partnership with Vodafone. These agreements mainly provide access to shared network /antenna sites, but extend to mobile backhaul efficiencies. These arrangements are likely to form part of the competition review. Competitive & Ongoing Regulatory Risks BT's fixed line business continues to face competitive and regulator risks. Network competition is likely to intensify as Virgin Media's Project Lightning roll-out gathers pace. In TV, market leader Sky will continue to lead in the provision of pay-TV and premium content and has developed a very successful multi-play strategy. Sky's anticipated launch of an MVNO mobile service will maintain pressure in the consumer market, while the importance and quality of its content portfolio is likely to sustain inflationary pressure as key content rights, particularly in sport, come up for renewal. Ofcom's decision to withdraw wholesale must offer regulation in relation to Sky content, currently being challenged by BT, could reduce the appeal of BT's overall TV offer or push up costs if BT chooses to pursue commercial arrangements at any cost. Other ongoing regulatory risks include Ofcom's margin squeeze test and how this impacts wholesale fibre pricing (VULA rates). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BT include: - Flat to low single-digit underlying revenue growth driven by continuing strength in the consumer operations and Openreach, offsetting volatility in Global Services. - EBITDA margin to remain broadly in the low to mid-30s, reflecting the initial dilution of the lower margin EE operations; incremental content cost inflation to be offset by stable and improving retail revenues, targeted EE related synergies and ongoing cost efficiencies. - Capex to remain in the region of GBP3bn, a broad aggregation of current levels of capex within the fixed and newly acquired EE businesses; synergies to accrue in later years. - Dividend growth to move towards the higher end of management guidance of 10%-15%; minimal share buybacks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Fitch considers BT's mainly domestic focus, and tough competitive and regulatory environment, are likely to limit further ratings upside. A tangibly reduced leverage profile coupled with a significant easing in the competitive and regulatory environment would be necessary before an upgrade was considered. In times of financial stress larger more diversified operators tend to have levers such as asset sales or minority listings available to them, levers that are less available to a company such as BT. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade to 'BBB' would be likely if FFO net adjusted leverage was expected to remain consistently above 2.5x. - Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics at BT's main operating subsidiaries, or significant risk taking in relation to the development of BT Consumer's pay-TV offering. LIQUIDITY Liquidity is adequate. At December 2015 the group had cash and current investments of GBP2.7bn and an undrawn GBP1.5bn committed facility maturing September 2020. The company drew down on a GBP3.6bn acquisition-related bank facility, which along with balance sheet cash was used to make the GBP3.5bn cash payment in the deal. The acquisition facility has a 12 month maturity with a 12-month extension option, providing management time to term out these obligations. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS BT Group plc Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' British Telecommunications plc Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured rating: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2' 