Fitch Publishes Chilean Banking Sector 2015 Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Banking Sector: 2015 Performance here SANTIAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Chilean Banks Performance Dashboard report with Chilean banking sector year-end results. Year-end results benefited from recurring operating income from costumers and good asset quality, counterbalancing the persistent economic slowdown, higher corporate taxes, local currency devaluation and lower inflation rate. However, the Chilean banking system's profitability has been resilient through the economic cycles, which is likely to continue. Fitch expects operating ROAA in 2016 could continue to be eroded by lower expected annual inflation (Fitch estimates 3.9%) and that loan growth will be even less dynamic than in 2015. At the end of 2015, the banking system's gross loans (excluding cross-border lending) had increased 8.3% year over year. Fitch expects these trends will continue during 2016 based on the economic slowdown and a conservative credit risk appetite from the banks. The full report, 'Chilean Banking Sector 2015 Performance,' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.