Fitch Affirms Ciputra Residence at 'A-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Ciputra Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National Long-Term Rating and National senior unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed the National Ratings of 'A(idn)' on the company's IDR500bn of bonds that have a 20% partial credit guarantee from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The affirmation of the National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)' is on a standalone basis. Fitch views the linkage between Ciputra Residence and its 99.99% shareholder PT Ciputra Development Tbk to be moderate to strong, which should provide Ciputra Residence with a one-notch uplift. However, the uplift is not applied now because Ciputra Residence's standalone rating has been upgraded to 'A-(idn)' from 'BBB(idn)' due to its larger scale and greater project diversification, which allows it to make a greater financial contribution to the parent while maintaining a conservative credit profile. Ciputra Residence previously benefited from a two-notch uplift for parental support. Ciputra Residence's improving scale, project diversification and its conservative credit metrics will help the company weather the current challenging property environment. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stronger Standalone Profile: Fitch believes that Ciputra Residence's credit profile has improved with greater diversification while it has maintained its conservative credit metrics. We expect presales/gross debt to range above 2.5x and net debt/net inventory to be under 35% in 2015-2018, even if the company misses its annual targets by over 10%. We still expect full-year presales/gross debt of 3x and net debt/net inventory of 9% in 2015 (9M15: 1.8x and 11% respectively) even though presales declined 25% in 2015. The fall in presales in 2015 was caused in part by declining commercial unit sales at CitraRaya Tangerang during the economic slowdown in 2014-2015, and the company's move to offer smaller residential units, which reduced the average selling price per home. Presales are likely to recover as the company will focus on lower-priced residential units in the future, and the company is expecting greater contribution to presales from its new projects than CitraRaya Tangerang. Shifting Strategy with Lower Margin: Ciputra Residence is placing greater emphasis on lower-priced projects (under IDR1bn) and targeting lower-income homebuyers. We view this strategy positively due to lower competition and less speculative buying in this category. First-time homebuyers also tend to target homes in the under-IDR1bn category because they are able to secure financing more easily. This strategy change will, however, come with lower operating margin, though EBITDA margin should remain healthy at above 30%. Fitch does not believe Ciputra Residences' credit profile will suffer and the lower EBITDA margin will still leave the company some room for price discounts to boost sales. Investment Property Portfolio Drives Higher Leverage: We forecast net debt/net inventory to increase gradually as the company funds the construction of high-rise projects and investment properties via debt. The company plans to build shopping centres and hotels within its two most mature projects, Citra Garden City and Citra Raya Tangerang, by 2018. We think that execution risk is low as these are mature projects that have been around for more than 30 and 20 years respectively, which provide adequate critical mass and catchment for the upcoming investment properties. Further, Ciputra Residence can leverage its parent's expertise with such projects. Demand Stimulus: Fitch believes that property sales will continue to be challenging amid weakening purchasing power and negative investment sentiment, but stimulus by the authorities in several areas could provide a positive catalyst. For example, a lower benchmark rate will benefit first-time homebuyers by lowering mortgage costs. We also believe there is low risk of a spike in construction costs given the current oversupply of steel, and lower oil prices and industry oversupply keeping a lid on cement prices. In addition, we expect the government-set minimum wage to be more stable. Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating benefits from linkage with Ciputra Development, which has a stronger credit profile. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, there are strong operating and strategic linkages between Ciputra Residence and Ciputra Development. The two companies share the same brand name, and there is significant overlap in the two boards' composition and alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansion strategy and financial policy within the overall group. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue from sale of houses recognised over three years; revenue from sale of apartments recognised over four years with cash collection over five years - 2016-2018 marketing sales at IDR3.34trn, IDR4.81trn and IDR5.56trn respectively - Two hotels and a shopping centre to be operational by 2018 - Minimum dividend payout ratio of 10% for 2015 and thereafter RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive triggers: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to positive rating actions include: -Greater project diversification and successful execution of investment properties, while maintaining similar credit profile -Recurring EBITDA/interest above 0.5x (9M15: 0.2) Negative triggers: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: -Presales/gross debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis -Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% on a sustained basis Ciputra Residence's rating will benefit from the one-notch uplift if its rating is downgraded, provided the linkages with its parent remain intact. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 