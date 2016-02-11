Fitch: Sovereign and Domestic Exposures Key for Levant Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Banks in the Levant here LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Banks in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan have high exposure to their sovereigns and domestic economies, Fitch Ratings says. Potential changes in sovereign creditworthiness and the macroeconomic and geopolitical environments are therefore key drivers of their ratings and credit profiles in 2016. High-yielding government debt accounts for a large part of Egyptian and Lebanese bank balance sheets and profits. Jordanian banks hold fewer government bonds on their balance sheets but bank lending exposures are concentrated on government or government-guaranteed entities. Operating environments are still challenging but we do not forecast further dramatic deterioration in the banking sectors, and we think financial metrics will be stable this year. Capital ratios will remain adequate, and large stocks of government securities support local currency liquidity. Egyptian banks have some of the highest exposures to domestic sovereign debt among emerging-market banks. Sovereign debt portfolios generate about two-thirds of gross interest income, and a sharp drop in government yields would damage profitability. Further devaluation of the Egyptian pound could lead to asset quality problems if borrowers have insufficient foreign-currency revenue to service their debt. Sovereign and central bank exposures account for nearly 60% of total sector assets at Lebanese banks, partly because of their role in financing the government deficit by channelling deposit inflows into the government bond market. The operating environment will remain tough due to the economic and political impact of the Syrian crisis, but we think loan portfolio quality is resilient as the private sector is dynamic and used to operating under difficult conditions. Jordanian banks' net interest margins are under pressure from lower rates and yields on government securities, but SME and retail financing growth present opportunities to charge higher margins. Impaired loans are high compared with other MENA countries, but are well covered by reserves and collateral, and banks continued to clean up their balance sheets in 2015. Nearly half our rated banks in these three countries are on Negative Outlook. Most are Lebanese, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the sovereign's 'B' rating. This determines our overall Negative Rating Outlook for the sector. Our sector and ratings outlooks are discussed in more detail in our '2016 Outlook: Banks in the Levant', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Contact: Eric Dupont Senior Director Financial Instittions +33 1 44 29 92 31 Fitch France 60 Rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.