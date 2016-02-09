Fitch Publishes Italian Insurance Outlook Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Outlook Dashboard here LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard on the Italian insurance sector, summarising the outlook for the sector. The rating outlook is stable, indicating that most ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next one to two years. This reflects Fitch's expectations that insurers' growth and profitability will be resilient amid softening prices in motor business, high concentration risk in insurers' investment portfolios, and regulatory pressures. The dashboard shows how rating Outlooks remained Stable over 2015, and identifies some important areas to keep track of this year. The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.