Fitch Downgrades Amlin's IFS to 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Amlin AG's and Amlin Insurance SE's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A' from 'A+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Amlin's holding company, Amlin Plc, has been affirmed at 'A-' and removed from RWN. The Outlooks are Stable. Amlin plc's GBP230m subordinated notes have been affirmed at 'BBB-' and removed from RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the completion of the acquisition of Amlin by MSI (IFS: A/Stable), a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group). The IFS ratings of Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE are capped by the new owner's rating, which has resulted in the one-notch downgrade. This cap reflects the risk that if MS&AD Group were to come under financial stress, it could seek to extract capital or other resources from Amlin to support the rest of the group. Fitch considers Amlin to be 'Very Important' in terms of strategic status within the MS&AD Group. This may be revised to 'Core' over time with evidence of increased integration and seasoning. MSI reported net premiums written of JPY1,697bn (approximately GBP9.3bn) and net income of JPY105bn (approximately GBP575m) in the 12 months ending 31 March 2015. In the six months ending 30 June 2015, Amlin reported gross written premiums of GBP2bn (FY2014: GBP2.6bn) and profit before tax of GBP143m (FY2014: GBP259m). RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade of Amlin would be an upgrade of MSI's IFS rating. Conversely, a downgrade of MSI's IFS rating would result in a downgrade of Amlin. Also, evidence of increased integration between Amlin and MS&AD Group could lead to an upgrade of Amlin Plc's IDR and subordinated debt rating. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Amlin AG: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Amlin Insurance SE: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Amlin plc: IDR affirmed at 'A-'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; removed from RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999518 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.