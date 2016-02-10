Fitch Affirms Bradford & Bingley's Covered Bond Programme at 'AA+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bradford & Bingley's (B&B) mortgage covered bonds at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook. There are currently GBP 2.3bn equivalent covered bonds outstanding. Of the four covered bond issues outstanding, two longer-dated issues are under a tender offer launched by B&B. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on the guarantee from HM Treasury (HMT) that is set to expire when B&B is completely wound down. As a result, the rating and Outlook on the covered bonds is directly linked to that of the United Kingdom sovereign (UK, AA+/Stable). The guarantee extends until the maturity of the guaranteed debt. Fitch believes that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee being unconditional and irrevocable, it would be extremely unlikely that the UK would assume any reputational or economic risk by failing to provide support if needed. B&B has recently launched a tender offer for two longer dated covered bond issues, with one due in June 2017 and another in October 2018. Should the tender allow B&B to early redeem the two issues, there will be only two remaining outstanding covered bonds with the latest due in June 2016. This exercise is to accelerate the release of mortgage assets held in B&B's covered bond programme to allow future portfolio sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the covered bonds is sensitive to any rating movement of the Long-term IDR of the UK sovereign or to any material changes to the conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to B&B. Contact: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 3530 1706 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Justina Niu Analyst +44 20 3530 1589 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999300 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.