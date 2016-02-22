Fitch: G-SII Regulation - Still a Long Way to Go

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: G-SII Regulation: Still a Long Way to Go here LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) still has significant work to do in creating a risk-based global Insurance Capital Standard (ICS) for global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) and other internationally active insurance groups (IAIGs). The ICS is envisaged as a common methodology across jurisdictions but the implementation of an "appropriately" risk-based ICS is ambitious given local differences in accounting regimes, product risk profiles, and asset risk. In 2015 the IAIS announced the Higher Loss Absorbency (HLA) requirements for G-SIIs. Fitch believes that this is likely to have a minimal, if any, impact on ratings. Based on 2013 and 2014 results, the G-SIIs, on average, already held capital at 260% of the new required levels and Fitch does not expect G-SIIs to need to raise further capital in response to the new requirements. For HLA calculations, G-SIIs are placed into one of three buckets: 'Low,' 'Mid' or 'High', depending on their G-SII designation score. Fitch believes that the bucketing system may deter G-SIIs from becoming larger and more complex. Fitch believes that the G-SIIs may have some reputational concerns about being in the highest risk bucket. This bucket is currently empty and insurers would be wary of the potential negative connotations of being the only one included in this bucket. In November 2015, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) removed Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. and added Aegon N.V. to the list of G-SIIs. The FSB did not explain why it made the switch, but Fitch believes it could have been driven by changes in both companies' exposure to non-traditional and non-insurance business. This highlights the uncertainty and lack of transparency surrounding the G-SII identification process. The impact of evolving international insurance regulation on the industry's operating and capital management strategies is still unknown. MetLife Inc's recently announced restructuring plan was driven in part by management's concerns about the evolving regulatory framework. Contact: Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.