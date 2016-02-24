Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be State Farm's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at the company's long-term competitive position and profitability and capital formation. State Farm has an extremely strong market position as the largest U.S. property/casualty insurer with annual written premium volume in excess of $50 billion, and personal lines market share near 20%. The company's career agency distribution system provides vast operational scope and scale and great brand awareness, but changes in technology, shifting consumer buying preferences and advances by direct insurance distributors present future threats to State Farm's longer-term market share. State Farm historically has generated underwriting losses, relying on investment earnings to grow surplus. This strategy has led to below industry norm return on surplus levels averaging 4.1% from 2010 to the first nine months of 2015. State Farm's statutory combined ratio in personal auto traditionally lags industry norms and personal lines peers, while homeowners results have markedly improved since an inordinate level of natural catastrophe losses were experienced in 2011. The UIR includes a peer analysis comparing State Farm with other large personal lines underwriters on several important financial metrics. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeremy R. Graczyk Analyst +1-312-368-3208 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Related Research: --'State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Unrated Issuer Report' (February 2016); --'2016 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance (December 2015); --'Statutory Performance Rankings ? U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers (August 2015); --'US Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals (March 2015). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (Competitive Pressure Likely to Increase as Market Evolves) here Related Research 2016 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance (Competitive Forces Promote Earnings Decline) here Statutory Performance Rankings -- U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers (Long-Run Performance Factored in Ratings) here U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals (Factors Point to Future ROE Deterioration) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.