Fitch Rates GIE PSA Tresorerie 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned GIE PSA Tresorerie a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', in line with the entity's ultimate parent, Peugeot S.A. (PSA; BB/Stable). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS GIE PSA Tresorerie is jointly owned by PSA and its subsidiaries Peugeot Citroen Automobiles S.A., Automobiles Peugeot S.A. and Automobiles Citroen S.A, all members of the GIE group. The entity acts as the group's cash pooling and treasury service provider, and is a guarantor to bonds issued by PSA under their EUR5bn EMTN programme. It does not carry out operating activities in its own right. Due to strong legal, operational and strategic ties the rating of GIE PSA Tresorerie is equalised with that of the parent, PSA. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are driven by that of PSA, the rating sensitivities of which are as follows: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include -Larger scale and further diversification in sales, combined with a track record of: -Automotive operating margins above 3% (2014: 0.2%, 2015E: 3.2%, 2016E: 2.9%) -Free cash flow (FCF) margin above 1.5% (2014: 1.8%, 2015E: 1.8%, 2016E: 1.5%) -Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 1x (2014: 1.6x, 2015E: 0.7x, 2016E: 0.1x) -Cash flow from operations (CFO)/adjusted debt above 40% (2014: 28%, 2015E: 46%, 2016E: 53%) Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -Automotive operating margins below 2% -FCF margin below 1% -FFO adjusted net leverage above 2x -CFO/adjusted debt below 25% Contact: Principal Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999539 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.