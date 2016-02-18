Fitch Maintains Ratings of Yuanta Group on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on most of the ratings of Taiwan-based Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC) and its subsidiaries - Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (YS) and Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB). Fitch placed most of the ratings of Yuanta Group on RWN on 19 August 2015 following the announcement that YFHC will acquire all the shares of Ta Chong Bank (TCB). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch after the transaction is completed in late March, when Fitch receives greater clarity on YFHC's consolidated credit profile and capitalisation. The group plans to merge TCB into YCB over the course of a year after that. The transaction has received approvals from the regulator and both companies' shareholders. The acquisition is valued at TWD56.5bn, which includes YFHC's purchase of TCB's existing European convertible bonds. Fitch expects the group's financial flexibility to weaken after the completion of transaction, which YFHC will finance through a mix of debt issuance, and capital upstreaming from YS and Yuanta Securities Finance. YFHC's double leverage ratio could rise to about 115%-119% after the transaction from 106% at end-3Q15. In addition, its sum of parts capitalisation ratio could drop to 115%-123% from 146% at end-3Q15. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The RWN continues to reflect the potential dilution of Yuanta Group's credit profile due to the increase in commercial banking assets, and potentially weaker capitalisation as the group's leverage increases. Fitch estimates that once YCB merges with TCB, it will account for 48% of the group's equity and 65% of the group's assets, compared with 29% and 54%, respectively at end-3Q15. YS's IDR and National Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the Yuanta group, remain on RWN because the company's decreased capital buffer (after a capital reduction to help YFHC to finance the transaction) could weaken its ability to provide sufficient support to the group as a whole at the 'BBB+' rating level. YCB's IDR and National Ratings remain on RWN, aligned with the rating action on its parent, YFHC, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary of the group and the obligatory support from the parent company under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. YFHC and YCB's senior unsecured bond ratings remained on RWN because they are notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings. VIABILITY RATING (VR) YCB's VR is affirmed at 'bb+'. YCB is likely to benefit from a larger scale once it merges with TCB. However, such positive effects are likely to arise only after 12 months or more. Fitch will evaluate YCB's VR after there is greater clarity on how the two entities will be merged. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch will likely downgrade the group's IDRs, National Ratings and debt ratings by one notch if the consolidated financials confirm Fitch's expectations that the group's credit profile and capitalisation will be weaker. Fitch may take further negative rating actions in the medium term should the group continue to grow aggressively or the acquisition lead to a significant deterioration in the Yuanta Group's asset quality and capital buffer. VIABILITY RATING (VR) Fitch will consider upgrading YCB's VR if it realises the benefits from a larger scale following the acquisition. However, the VR will not be upgraded if the bank's risk appetite rises and asset quality deteriorates after the transaction. The rating actions are as follows: Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999624 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.