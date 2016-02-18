Fitch Withdraws Priory's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn UK-based provider of behavioural healthcare services Priory Group No. 3 plc's (Priory) ratings, including its 'B+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing the ratings of Priory following completion of the acquisition of Priory by US-based Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Acadia) and the repayment of Priory's outstanding debt, effective 16 February 2016. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Priory. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Priory Group No. 3 plc -- Long-term IDR 'B+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn -- Senior secured notes 'BB+'/'RR1'; withdrawn -- Senior notes 'BB+'/'RR1'; withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst Paul-Antoine Conti Director +44 20 3530 1292 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 February 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 07 Dec 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.