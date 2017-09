Fitch Publishes Brazilian Funds and Asset Managers Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its "Brazilian Funds and Asset Managers Dashboard". The report analyses the evolution of the Brazilian asset manager industry, exploring the flow of funds among different strategies, fund performance, and the outlook for Brazilian asset prices. A complete review of these topics is included in the dashboard available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Alexandre Yamashiro, CAIA Director +55-11-4504-2606 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos,700 - 7 andar Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP Secondary Analyst Tiago Carrara Associate Director +55-11-4504-2217 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Brazil FAM Dashboard:4Q15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.