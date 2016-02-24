Fitch Affirms Heta's Government-Guaranteed Tier 2 Notes at 'AA+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Heta Asset Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. Fitch does not rate Heta or any other debt instruments issued by Heta or its predecessor, Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG (Hypo Alpe). KEY RATING DRIVERS The Republic of Austria guarantees the "due and punctual" payment of all obligations payable by Hypo Alpe (and, consequently, Heta as Hypo Alpe's legal successor) under the notes. The notes' rating is aligned with Austria's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided to the noteholders. The notes are covered by the temporary moratorium on Heta's liabilities enforced on 1 March 2015 by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) as part of Heta's resolution. However, we understand that the sovereign has ensured full and punctual payment of all amounts that have become due since then. We expect that Austria will continue to make payments on the notes in accordance with their original terms if their principal is written down. Such a write-down could happen if the bail-in tool is applied to the notes in accordance with the Federal Act on the Recovery and Resolution of Banks (Bundesgesetz ueber die Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken, BaSAG), Austria's version of the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). In our view, Heta's resolution does not imply a diminished willingness to honour the sovereign's own guarantees. We believe that the government has little incentive not to honour its guarantee as doing so would probably severely and durably damage its own standing in the capital markets. The sovereign-guaranteed notes are unaffected by the tender offer submitted on 21 January 2016 by the province of Carinthia to Heta's creditors covered by Carinthia's deficiency guarantees. The affirmation also reflects our view that any potential consequences of a rejection of the tender offer by Carinthia-guaranteed creditors will not affect payments due under the sovereign-guaranteed notes. According to the sovereign guarantee, should the notes - due to regulatory or other developments including statutory loss absorption - bear losses such as a write-down, conversion into equity or any other resolution measure, the sovereign would ensure continued and punctual payment of the originally guaranteed payment amounts. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is sensitive to changes in Austria's sovereign rating, which would be reflected in a change in the notes' rating. The rating of the notes is also sensitive to timely execution of the payments from the sovereign when the guarantee is triggered. As Fitch expects Austria to honour its guarantee for the notes irrespective of Heta's creditworthiness and in a timely manner, the issuer's risk profile does not represent a rating sensitivity for the notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 20 3530 1323 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999917 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.