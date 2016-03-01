Fitch: Estonian LRGs to Maintain Sound Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Estonian LRGs Dashboard March 2016 here WARSAW/LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects Estonian local and regional governments (LRGs) to maintain their sound performance over the medium term. In a newly published dashboard on the Estonian LRGs, Fitch says improving operating results and stable debt contributed to adequate debt ratios in 2012-2014. The agency also says it does not expect the debt ratios to be eroded by the LRGs' new investments, which will be co-financed by EU grants. The City of Tallinn (A/Stable) - the only Estonian LRG rated by Fitch, demonstrated stable and sound fiscal performance over the last five years. We expect the city to be able to service its debt in the medium term, despite its plan to partly finance its new investments with debt. The 'Estonian LRGs Dashboard March 2016 ' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 7680 76111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.