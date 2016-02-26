Fitch Assigns 50% Equity Credit to Vodafone Mandatory Convertible Bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Vodafone Group plc's (Vodafone) issue of dual tranches of mandatory convertible bonds 50% equity credit (EC). The mandatory convertible bonds, each in the amount of GBP1.44bn and due respectively in August 2017 and February 2019, meet Fitch's criteria for equity recognition, but the cumulative deferral of interest and cash settlement of deferred interest on conversion constrain EC to 50%. Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the instruments in accordance with Fitch's "Exposure Draft: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit analysis" (December 2015) because it more accurately reflects our current view. However, under the current criteria "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit analysis" (November 2014) the instruments would receive zero EC because the cash settlement of deferred interest on conversion of the instrument would be treated as a deferral constraint. From a forecasting perspective Fitch treats the instruments as 100% equity on conversion. The equity benefit of each tranche is therefore reflected in our central rating case, respectively from August 2017 and February 2019. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jonathan Levy Analyst Corporates +44 20 3530 1701 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.