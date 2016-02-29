Fitch: Key Asset Sales and Devalued Tenge Put Pressure on Kazakh National Holdings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh National Holdings: Sale of Key Assets and Devalued Tenge Put Long-Term Pressure on Ratings here MOSCOW, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the ratings of Kazakh National Holding companies are under long-term pressure from planned sale of key assets and a devalued tenge. Fitch may re-assess the linkage of Kazakh national holding companies with the sovereign (Kazakhstan (BBB+/A-/Stable) as weaker, leading to wider notching between the ratings. The reassessment could result from the reduced strategic importance of the national holding companies due to large disposal of core assets, high forex exposure, increasing tensions in the budgetary system and consequently weaker potential support. The recent announcement of large-scale privatisations and the introduction of a floating exchange rate regime represent the Kazakh authorities' response to the new macroeconomic environment. The republic has been experiencing severe economic challenges resulting from the steep drop in oil prices followed by the sharp tenge depreciation that have undermined financial stability and weakened GDP growth. Fitch considers that the Kazakh national holding companies' role as state agents managing key assets may shrink if the announced extensive privatisation plans materialise. Fitch rates Kazakh national holding companies under its PSEs criteria and views them as credit-linked entities. The ratings of JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/A-/Stable) and JSC National Management Holding Baiterek (BBB+/A-/Stable) are equalised with the sovereign, while KazAgro National management holding JSC (BBB/BBB+/Stable) is rated one notch lower. Ratings are driven by the entities' unique legal status, important strategic role, strong state control and moderate-to-strong integration with the sovereign. The report, 'Kazakh National Holdings: Sale of Key Assets and Devalued Tenge Put Long-Term Pressure on Ratings', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.