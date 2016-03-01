Fitch: No Rating Impact on Alpha Trains from Fleet Purchase

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Alpha Trains Holdco II S.a.r.l.'s (AT) proposed purchase of a portfolio of 89 German regional passenger trains is neutral for Alpha Trains Finance SA's senior secured bond and private placement ratings of 'BBB', and for AT's own 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating. The acquisition, through a subsidiary within AT's financing security group, is expected to conclude by end-April 2016 and to be funded by up to EUR240m of debt alongside new equity. The assets operate in Germany under long-term concession, and are consistent with AT's existing business model. The expected influence on AT's financial metrics is moderately negative as the additional debt will result in a delay to AT's timetable for deleveraging. However, Fitch also acknowledges that AT's future cash flow visibility will benefit from new long-term lease contracts and from an increase in the proportion of passenger fleet within the group's portfolio. Contact: David Pierce Director +44 20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +44 20 3530 1788 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.