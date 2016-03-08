Fitch Publishes AVICIL's 'BBB+' Rating with Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based AVIC International Leasing Co., Ltd. (AVICIL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. AVICIL has been a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) since 2007; and AVIC owned around 52.98% of AVICIL's shares at end-June 2015. AVIC and its affiliates are the only manufacturers of both military and civilian aircraft in China, which is of significant importance to China's national defence strategy. AVICIL is highly integrated with AVIC and provides captive financing services for domestic manufactured aircraft as well as the supply chain of the aviation industry. KEY RATING DRIVERS AVICIL's ratings are driven by the strong support from its parent AVIC, which is assessed as having high credit strength owing to its very strong linkage with the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable). However, AVICIL mainly leases small turbo-prop regional jets, which are of limited importance to its parent currently because they account for a small share of aircraft in service in China. AVICIL's standalone financial strength is modest, reflecting its modest capitalisation and asset quality, which stem from its rapid asset growth and reliance on wholesale funding. AVICIL shares AVIC's brand name and benefits from funding support and customer referrals from the group. AVIC has full managerial control over AVICIL, as senior management and board of directors are appointed by the group. In addition, AVIC has strong oversight over the company's strategy and financial planning. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that AVICIL's operational integration with its parent, including strategy and capital management, will not change materially over the rating horizon. Thus, the Outlook is consistent with Fitch's credit views on AVIC and the Chinese sovereign. Established in 2007, AVICIL is the only Chinese leasing company with an aircraft manufacturing background. AVICIL also uses its parent's brand name and promotes the group's civil products, such as electronic information equipment, power generating modules and machinery for various industrial sectors. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating upgrade is likely if AVICIL's main product becomes more strategically important in China's aviation industry and AVIC's development of the aviation business. A rating downgrade could result from any weakening in the linkage between AVICIL and its parent, including significant ownership dilution and reduction in AVICIL's strategic role in the group. There could be multiple ratings downgrade if the linkage was to disappear. Any changes in the ratings of AVIC and the Chinese sovereign are likely to affect AVICIL's rating to the same extent. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000588 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.