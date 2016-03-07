Fitch Rates Saarland's EUR300m Bond 'AAA(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State of Saarland here FRANKFURT/LONDON/WARSAW, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the State of Saarland's scheduled EUR300m floating-rate bonds DE000A11P8R6, due 14 March 2023, an expected Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. The senior unsecured bond ranks pari passu with all of Saarland's other outstanding debt. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Saarland, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment. The support mechanism applies uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the State of Saarland undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances. The new EUR300m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank repo-eligible. Saarland is located in western Germany bordering France and Luxembourg internationally. At end-2013, the population was 1,007,300. Its capital is the City of Saarbruecken. Its GDP of EUR33.5bn accounted for almost 1.2% of national GDP in 2014. Its GDP per capita of EUR32,333 is roughly in line with Germany's average of EUR34,129. The unemployment rate was 7.5% in February 2016, above that of Germany (6.6%). RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the ratings of Germany. A change in the support scheme would result in a review of the rating. The presale report is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 4 November 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.