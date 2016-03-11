Fitch: Negative Interest Rates Put More Pressure on Japanese Banks' NIM

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Japan - March 2016 here TOKYO, March 10 (Fitch) Negative interest rates in Japan will add further pressure on the Japanese banking sector's already thin net interest margins (NIM). The short-term direct impact is limited as the negative interest rate is applied only to additional funds placed at the Bank of Japan. However, in the medium to longer term, lower reinvestment yield on assets will lead to NIM erosion. Mega banking groups' diversified revenue sources, which include fees and commissions and profits from overseas businesses, should serve as buffers. Smaller, domestically focused banks that are more reliant on interest income will be more exposed to NIM pressure. Business models and risk appetites may change, though Fitch does not expect the banks to make significant shifts without first building up sufficient capital buffers, in light of developments in regulatory capital requirements. Fitch expects the impact of negative interest rates on mega banks to be neutral, with the impact being greater for the smaller, unrated banks. Negative rating implications may stem from other factors, such as the failure of Abenomics and worse-than-expected deterioration in the global economy. The full report "APAC Banks: Japan - March 2016" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Naoki Morimura Director Financial Institutions +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Japan Kaori Nishizawa Director Financial Institutions +81 3 3288 2783 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.