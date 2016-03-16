Fitch: Indonesian Corporate Bond Maturities Head for 2018 Cliff

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Corporate Bond Maturities here SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Indonesian corporates are heading toward a sharp increase in capital market amortisations in 2018 and 2020, reflecting maturity of bonds issued in 2012-2013, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Indonesian corporates face USD1.4bn in capital market amortisations in 2016 and USD3.2bn in 2017, with high-yield issuers accounting for USD572.8m and USD2.3bn, respectively. These capital market amortisations will peak in 2018 and 2020 at USD3.3bn and USD3.7bn, respectively. Fitch Ratings believes that M&A and capex-related issuance will be limited in 2016 in view of the upcoming maturities and the increased cost of US dollar issuance. Investor sentiment toward US dollar bonds issued by Indonesian corporates has also been affected by recent defaults. The 2016 maturities appear manageable, though the shallower domestic market will provide challenges for the refinancing. The full report "Indonesian Corporate Bond Maturities - Facing 2018 Maturity Cliff" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contacts: Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director +65 6796 7223 Wayne Lai Associate Director +65 6796 7219 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.