Fitch Rates DBS Bank's Callable Range Accrual Notes 'AA-(emr)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) USD20m 15-year callable range accrual notes due 17 March 2031 (ISIN: XS1379577957) a rating of 'AA-(emr)'. The notes are to be issued on 17 March 2016 under DBS's USD5bn structured note programme. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only reflects the counterparty credit risk of DBS, and excludes the embedded market risk that may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes. The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon stream on the notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to the US dollar three-month LIBOR and the spread between the 30-year and two-year US dollar swap rates. The instruments may not pay any coupon for a particular interest period if the referenced interest rates move unfavourably. The total interest payout on the notes is capped at 3.95% a year. While the tenor on the notes is 15 years, the bank has the option to redeem all outstanding notes at par on any interest payment date. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of DBS and rank equally with all its other unsecured, unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'. For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-', Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015 and its rating report dated 27 October 2015, which are available at www.fitchratings.com DBS's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 13 August 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.