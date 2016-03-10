Fitch: US HY Default Rate Forecast Raised to 6%; Energy to 20%

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch has increased its 2016 US high yield bond default forecast to 6% from 4.5% as a function of continuing challenges in the energy and metals/mining space. These sectors are likely to garner $70 billion in defaults this year. Defaults totaling nearly $18 billion in these sectors already occurred this year, including $13.7 billion from Pacific Exploration & Production, SandRidge Energy, Arch Coal and Energy XXI. Fitch's revised forecast signals the highest non-recessionary rate since the 5.1% mark posted in 2000. Fitch expects the energy trailing 12-month (TTM) default rate to surpass 20% during 2016. Energy default volume totals $13 billion this year versus $17.5 billion for all of 2015. The March energy TTM default rate is approaching 10%, up from 8% at the end of February and above the 9.7% mark in 1999 when oil prices averaged $19. While crude oil prices have advanced more than $11 since its February 11 low, the bids on bonds of weaker E&P companies, in particular, have failed to gain much traction in the secondary market. Currently $77 billion of energy bonds are bid below 50 cents. Energy accounts for 19% of the high yield market. In addition, several semiannual interest payments are due over the next month. Recently, SandRidge, Energy XXI and Chaparral Energy elected to not make their interest payments, and their 30-day cure periods expire later this month. Fitch forecasts the E&P sub-sector default rate to finish 2016 in a 30%-35% range while metals/mining is projected to reach 20%, and the coal sub-sector at an astounding 60%. Fitch expects the E&P and metals/mining March TTM rates to be roughly 19% and 14.5%, respectively, up from 14.1% and 13.9% at the end of February. Defaults in the rest of the high yield market remain below average; we forecast the default rate excluding energy and metals/mining to end 2016 in a 1.5%-2% range, below Fitch's nonrecessionary 2.2% average. The March TTM non-energy, metals/mining default rate remains under 1% after finishing the prior month at 0.9%. The past six energy defaults have involved missed interest payments while a few outstanding distressed debt exchange offers (DDEs) are struggling in the market, perhaps signaling that smaller-scope DDEs are no longer able to buy companies time in the lower-for-longer oil price environment. Seven defaults have already taken place in March on the heels of 13 in February, which recorded the most defaults since June 2009. Fitch expects the March TTM rate at 3.4%, up from 3% at the end of last month. The $21 billion in year-to-date defaults is below the $26 billion and $39 billion tallied in the first quarter of 2002 and 2009, respectively, but above the $18 billion seen last year when Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. propelled the total. Overall, Fitch is forecasting just under $90 billion in 2016 defaults. Contact: Eric Rosenthal Senior Director Leveraged Finance +1 212 908-0286 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director Leveraged Finance +1 212 908-9113 Sharon Bonelli Senior Director Leveraged Finance +1 212 908-0581 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director FitchWire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.