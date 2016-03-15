Fitch Rates Federal International Finance's Senior Bonds 'AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned ratings to PT Federal International Finance's (FIF; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds, as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. This is the second tranche to be issued under FIF's debt programme. The issue size will be up to IDR3.5trn, and the proceeds used to support business growth. 'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as FIF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings, in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FIF will receive support from parent PT Astra International Tbk (AI), in time of need. This is based on FIF's significant contribution to AI's core motorcycle business and the parent's almost 100% ownership of FIF. As an integral part of AI's motorcycle business chain, FIF has an important role in providing direct financing services for the purchase of Honda motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor (AHM), a 50:50 joint venture between AI and Honda Motor Co., Ltd (A/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in FIF's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. There is no rating upside for FIF's National Ratings as it is already at the top of the scale. A significant drop in contribution from FIF to AI would result in negative rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership and any deterioration in its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of FIF, although Fitch considers this prospect to be remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of FIF to AI's and Astra Honda Motor's core motorcycle business. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.