Fitch Confirms Rating on CP ALL's New Unsecured Bonds After Upsizing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, March 14 (Fitch) Public Company Limited's (CP ALL; A+(tha)/Negative) new senior unsecured bonds at 'A(tha)'. The confirmation follows an increase of up to THB7bn, from THB5bn. The bonds will be issued in four tranches due in 2021, 2023, 2026 and 2028. The proceeds will be used to refinance some of CP ALL's existing unsecured debt. Fitch assigned the rating to the senior unsecured bonds on 6 March 2016. More information on the initial rating action may be found in the media release "Fitch Rates CP ALL's Unsecured Bonds 'A(tha)'" at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2108 0161 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 October 2015 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com