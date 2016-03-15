Fitch Upgrades Michelin to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and Compagnie Financiere du Groupe Michelin Senard et Cie's (CFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and their senior unsecured ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. Michelin Luxembourg SCS's senior unsecured rating is also upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Michelin's and CFM's Short-term IDRs as well as Michelin Luxembourg SCS's short-term debt at 'F2'. CFM is the group's finance arm and the intermediate holding entity for Michelin's non-domestic operations. The rating actions reflect our revised view of the group's business and financial profiles relative to other automotive suppliers. Michelin derives a vast majority of its sales from the replacement market, which is more stable and profitable than the original equipment (OE) business. In Fitch's view, the defensive attributes of leading tire manufacturers such as Michelin support the group's rating in the 'A' category and enable it to benefit from greater headroom in key credit metrics, compared with similarly-rated auto suppliers but which demonstrate more volatile profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS Defensive and Premium Positioning Michelin's ratings reflect the group's solid and defensive business profile and its steady profitability and cash generation relative to peers. Michelin derives a majority of its sales from the replacement market, which is more stable and profitable than the OE business. It is also positioned in the premium tyre segment, which is traditionally higher- margin and faster growing than the overall market. In addition, geographic diversification is gradually increasing as a result of Michelin's bold investments in emerging markets. Stable Albeit Weak FCF Free cash flow (FCF) margin has been quite low for the ratings as robust underlying funds from operations (FFO) were largely absorbed by ambitious capex, chiefly to finance growth in emerging markets, and by generous shareholder return. However, earnings and FCF held up during the economic recession and auto industry crisis in 2008-2009, and Fitch expects them to be sustained. We project FCF margin to remain between approximately 2.5% and 3.5% through to 2018. In addition, we believe that the group retains some flexibility to curb or delay growth investments and/or dividend in case of financial stress. Potential for Profitability Improvement Michelin posted record operating margins in 2015 at group level, driven by solid earnings at its passenger cars and trucks divisions. However, Michelin's profitability remains below that of several close peers as its margins remain hindered by its cost structure and the heavy bias of its production towards France and the rest of Europe compared with peers, as well as overcapacity in several plants. However, the group has undertaken restructuring measures to streamline its cost base, which we believe will improve its profitability in the coming years. Operating margin increased to 12.2% in 2015 from 11.2% in 2014, as improvement in the passenger car and truck divisions offset a further decline in the specialty tyre division's profitability. We expect group profitability to gradually increase to just under 13% by 2018, as additional cost savings, productivity gains and production reorganisation offset unfavourable pricing developments, potential further adverse foreign-exchange movements and cost inflation, including the negative effect from higher depreciation and amortisation following the substantial increase in capex. Raw Materials, Currency Exposure Raw materials are a major part of Michelin's cost structure and their prices' historically high volatility has had a significant effect on profitability. A high portion of this cost is hedged and covered by raw material clauses, albeit for only a limited period. In addition, Michelin has a high currency exposure due to its global footprint. Nonetheless, it has an excellent track record of passing on raw materials price increases to its customers. Financial Flexibility FCF has enabled the group to reduce debt steadily since the 2009 recession while funds from operations (FFO) have continued to improve. FFO-adjusted net leverage declined sharply in 2012 to about 1x, from 3x at end-2009, and has since been maintained at this level, in spite of significant capex and acquisitions. We expect it to decline further to less than 1x by end-2017, although we believe that acquisitions or other unplanned cash outflows may lead leverage to increase temporarily above this level. Financial flexibility is also supported by the group's ability to reduce or delay investments in case of need. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Revenue to increase only modestly between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2016-2018, in all three divisions - passenger car, truck and specialty tires. - Group operating margin to increase to 12.7%-12.8% through to 2018, as margins of the passenger car division increase gradually to 12.5%. Margins of the truck division to remain at 10%-10.5% while margins of the specialty tires division to gradually recover to 19%. This includes a neutral net effect from pricing and raw material price developments, and increasing benefits from cost savings. - Capex intensity to decline to less than 7.5% of sales by 2018 following the peak of investments in 2013. - Share buyback programme to end in 2016. - Pay-out ratio to remain between 35% and 40%. - Small acquisitions of about EUR100m per year; major deals not included. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FCF margin above 4% (2015: 2.2%, 2016E: 3.0%, 2017E: 2.7%). - FFO adjusted net leverage below 1x (2015: 1.2x, 2016E: 0.8x, 2017E: 0.6x). Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - EBIT margin below 12% (2015: 12.2%, 2016E: 12.5%, 2017E: 12.9%). - FCF margin below 2% given Michelin's proven ability to reduce dividends in difficult times and FCF generation stability through the cycle. - FFO adjusted net leverage above 1.5x. LIQUIDITY Liquidity is supported by EUR1.2bn in available cash and equivalents at end-2015, following Fitch's adjustments of EUR0.7bn for restricted and unavailable operational cash, and undrawn credit lines of EUR1.5bn. Current financial debt totals EUR0.5bn. 