Fitch Confirms TMB Bank's EMTN Programme at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB; BBB-/Stable) USD3.0bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme rating at 'BBB-', following an update to the terms of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as TMB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. Fitch notes that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be rated the same as the programme rating, as the programme also permits the issuance of subordinated notes. TMB's Long-Term IDR is based on its standalone financial strength, which is reflected in its Viability Rating (VR). TMB's VR reflects its improved financial performance (particularly in asset quality and profitability), and sound capital and liquidity positions. TMB is the seventh largest commercial bank in Thailand, with a market share of around 5% in loans and deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to TMB's Long-Term IDR would have a similar effect on the EMTN programme's rating. TMB's IDR could face downward pressure if the bank's key credit profile measurements in asset quality and leverage deteriorate sharply. There could be an upgrade in the IDR if the bank can show that recent improvements in reserve coverage, liquidity and capital can be sustained. The other ratings of TMB are unaffected by this action, and are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F3' Viability Rating: 'bbb-' Support Rating: '3' Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)' Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-' Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)' Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +66 2108 0163 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com