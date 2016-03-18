Fitch: AGBank Recap Plans Leave Rating Risks Balanced

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the upside and downside risks for the ratings of Azerbaijan's AGBank (CCC/Rating Watch Evolving; f) remain balanced following the bank's recent announcement of a AZN100m recapitalisation plan. The bank's 'CCC' Long-term Issuer Default Rating could stabilise at its current level or be upgraded if the recapitalisation is implemented without any losses being imposed on senior third-party creditors. In this case, Fitch's decision on whether to affirm or upgrade the rating would depend on the agency's view of the sufficiency of the equity support provided relative to the bank's asset quality problems. However, the bank's ratings could be downgraded if the recapitalisation plan is not implemented, or is implemented in such a way that it effectively results in losses for some of the bank's senior third-party creditors. According to AGBank's statement, equity support of AZN80m will be injected by early April, while the remaining AZN20m will be raised within a year. The new capital is to be provided partly by the bank's current shareholders and partly by its key clients. In deciding whether the participation of the bank's creditors in its recapitalisation would represent a default, Fitch would consider (i) whether the customers are related entities or third parties (Fitch's IDRs rate the risk of non-performance only on banks' third-party, non-government senior liabilities); and (ii) whether any effective conversion of deposits into equity is voluntary or involuntary. To achieve reported compliance with minimum capital ratio requirements, Fitch estimates that the bank needs AZN32m of new capital. This calculation is based on AGBank's end-2015 statutory accounts, when it reported a total capital ratio of just 0.9%. However, additional pressure on the capital position stems from the bank's sizable unreserved non-performing loans (loans overdue by 90 days or more), which, including accrued interest, Fitch estimates at AZN87m at end-2015. On 4 February 2016, Fitch revised the Rating Watch on AGBank's Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) to Evolving from Negative following the announcement of a possible merger with another local bank, Demirbank (B/RWN; b/RWN). AGBank's Viability Rating (VR) was also then downgraded to 'f' due to its material capital shortfall (for details see 'Fitch Revises Rating Watch on AGBank to Evolving, Keeps Demir on RWN' on www.fitchratings.com). Although the merger plans have since been abandoned, the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) continues to reflect both upside and downside risks for the bank's ratings following the recapitalisation announcement. The RWN on Demir's ratings continues to reflect the potential for the bank's ratings to be downgraded as a result of the weakening of its capital position and asset quality following the devaluation of the manat in December 2015 (see 'Fitch Keeps IBA on RWP; Takes Negative Action on 4 Other Azerbaijani Banks', dated 24 December 2015). Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in 2Q16 after publication of the bank's 2015 IFRS accounts. Contact: Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 9982 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.