Fitch Revises Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S.'s Outlook to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Turkey's Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. (PBTR) to Negative from Stable, while affirming its National Long-term Rating at 'A(tur)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revised Outlook mirrors the recent revision of that on the parent, Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Negative), which owns 99.9% of PBTR's shares. The Outlook on PB's ratings was revised to Negative from Stable following the downgrade of the Azerbaijan sovereign ((BB+/Negative) for more details see "Fitch Affirms IBA and Pasha Bank; Downgrades AccessBank on Sovereign Action" dated 9 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). PBRT's rating is driven by potential support from PB. Fitch's view on support reflects (i) the strategic importance of the subsidiary to its shareholder, (ii) close integration between the two banks, (iii) the sizable equity injection already made into PBTR, and (iv) the two banks' common branding. RATING SENSITIVITIES PBTR's National Long-term Rating and Outlook are sensitive primarily to changes in its parent's Long-term IDR and Outlook. PBTR could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of PB, and the Outlook could be revised back to Stable in case of a similar action on PB. At the same time, PBTR's rating may be affirmed at its current level even in case of a downgrade of PB, if either (i) a longer track record of support and integration in Fitch's view warrants an equalisation of parent and subsidiary ratings, considering also the lower (B category) rating level; or (ii) PBRT's standalone profile strengthens to an extent that it is broadly in line with that of its parent. Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 55 76 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Director +44 20 3530 1788 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 9569901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here