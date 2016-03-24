Fitch Revises ZKM Gdansk's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Poland-based Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o.'s (ZKM) Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Long-term rating to Positive from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Long-term local currency IDR at ' BBB ' and the National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. Fitch has also affirmed ZKM's PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus revenue bond programmes and their bonds' Long-term local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and National Long-term ratings at 'AA-(pol)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the recent revision of Outlook of the Long-term local currency IDR and the National Long-term rating to Positive from Stable of the Polish City of Gdansk, ZKM's sole owner (see 'Fitch Revises Polish City of Gdansk's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-'' dated 18 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). In Fitch's view, ZKM and its revenue bond programmes remain credit-linked with the City of Gdansk as per Fitch's public sector entity's rating criteria (see 'Fitch Affirms ZKM Gdansk at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated 17 November 2015 and the Full Rating Report on ZKM dated 30 November 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES ZKM and its revenue bonds may be upgraded if the City of Gdansk's ratings are upgraded, assuming ZKM's and its revenue bond programmes' links with the city remain strong, or if the programmes benefit from an explicit guarantee by the city. Contact: Primary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1001449 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.