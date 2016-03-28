Fitch: Fee Income Offsets Low Interest Rates for U.S. Life Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 28 (Fitch) U.S. life insurers experienced relatively stable earnings in 2015 with flat pretax operating income growth. Earnings were boosted by higher fee income, which offset modestly lower interest margins, unfavorable mortality and a strong U.S. dollar, according to a Fitch Ratings dashboard summarizing GAAP results for U.S. life insurance companies. "Protracted low interest rates continued to pressure investment yields and while life insurers have largely offset these pressures with prepayment income and strong performance on alternative investments, Fitch expects these offsetting factors to dwindle in 2016," said Dafina Dunmore, Director at Fitch. Dunmore added that "low oil and gas prices and structural changes in the energy market led to impairments in 2015, and is expected to accelerate in 2016." Average operating return on equity remained relatively flat at 11.9% in 2015 compared with 12.0% in 2014 for Fitch's rated universe. Fixed annuities contributed to interest margin compression while retirement plans and asset management business lines benefited from increased fee income. In this dashboard, Fitch analyzes key drivers of 2015 operating results for 17 publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's rated universe. The dashboard 'U.S. Life Insurance - GAAP Results' dated March 28, 2016, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports', or by clicking on the link. Contact: Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas R. Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2015). U.S. Life Insurance GAAP Results Dashboard here Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.