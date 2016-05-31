Fitch: Hong Kong Banks Can Withstand Severe Shocks, Test Shows

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks' Stress Test: Resilient Enough to Withstand External Shocks here HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks are well prepared to withstand challenges from a downturn in the credit cycle due to the adequacy of their capital positions and earnings buffers, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. This is the conclusion of Fitch's analysis on 13 banks after subjecting them to a mild and severe scenario in which their average NPL ratios reached 1.9% and an unprecedented 8%, respectively, over a three-year assessment period. The banks' average Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio had fallen to 11% by the end of the assessment period in the worse of the two scenarios we created - from 15.9% at the start - enough to ensure systemic stability, results of our test shows. A slowdown in the Chinese economy and turmoil in the Hong Kong property market are the key assumptions of this stress test, with the more severe of the two scenarios having more disruptive and lasting effects on banks. Loan-impairment charges (LICs) would rise to 6.9% of loans under the severe scenario, and is likely to lead to ratings downgrades if such a scenario were to materialise. Our assumptions lead to cumulative average LICs of 1.4% of loans under the base scenario, a level we consider realistic, and against which we have been benchmarking our ratings. Mainland China Exposure (MCE) is the single-biggest risk for Hong Kong banks, in our opinion. In this exercise, MCE accounted for on average 56% of the samples' LICs in the severe scenario (base case: 58%). Fitch's key assumptions in the severe scenario include NPL ratios having reached 7.5% for Chinese state-owned enterprises at end-2018 (base case: 1.5%), 8% (2.5%) for MCEs to non-mainland entities, 20% (5%) to private mainland borrowers and 5% (1%) for claims on Chinese banks. A direct impact would stem from higher borrower default rates and difficulties in collateral enforcement. Furthermore, we assume the banks set aside reserves for 70% and 80% of impaired loans in the base and severe cases, respectively, as we take account of the risk that collateral arrangements may not hold up as per the banks' expectations. Fitch acknowledges that the assumptions made in our severe-case scenario are very harsh, and likely to be beyond the expectations of most market participants. Our assumptions take into account historical episodes of system stress as well as Hong Kong banks' considerate underwriting policies and sound prudential supervision. However, they also reflect our view that the growing links between Hong Kong and China and the banks' expansion in the mainland Chinese market will potentially leave a more pronounced impact than the stress observed previously. We did not specifically adjust for banks' benefitting from guarantees from their (state-owned) parent entities due to limited disclosure. Domestic property exposure has been a traditional area of concentration in the Hong Kong banking system, yet historical losses have been relatively well contained, and the authorities have implemented various measures to limit the effect of significant property corrections. Fitch's full report, 'Hong Kong Banks' Stress Test - Resilient Enough to Withstand External Shocks' is available by clicking on the link and available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central Hong Kong Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Shanice Lu Analyst +852 2263 9924 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.