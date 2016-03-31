Fitch Plans to Withdraw SES S.A.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES S.A. (SES) in approximately 30 days, for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates SES as follows: SES S.A. Long-term IDR: 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: 'F2' Senior unsecured: 'BBB' Commercial paper: 'F2' SES Global Americas Holding GP Senior unsecured: 'BBB' Fitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of SES as the agency believes that investors benefit from augmented rating coverage. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for SES was on 3 June 2015 when it affirmed the company's ratings. Contact: Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.