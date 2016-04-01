Fitch Revises Romania's UniCredit Bank S.A.'s Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/BARCELONA, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Romania-based UniCredit Bank S.A.'s (UCBRO) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is detailed at the end of this commentary. The Outlook change follows a similar action taken on UCBRO's ultimate parent UniCredit S.p.A.(UniCredit, BBB+/Negative/bbb+) on 26 March 2016 (for more details see 'Fitch Revises UniCredit's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The IDRs and Support Rating of UCBRO reflect the high likelihood of support from its ultimate owner, UniCredit. The Long-term IDR of UCBRO is notched down once from UniCredit's Long-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's view that the Romanian subsidiary and the wider CEE region are strategically important for the parent bank. The importance is evidenced by the track record of support from UniCredit to date (in terms of funding and emergency liquidity support lines) and by UCBRO's deep operational and management integration within the group. In addition, the potential cost of support is manageable, given the small size of the Romanian subsidiary relative to group assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING UCBRO's IDRs and Support rating are sensitive to changes in UniCredit's ratings, or to Fitch's view of UniCredit's commitment to UCBRO, or to the wider CEE region. The rating actions are as follows: UniCredit Bank S.A. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: 'bb-', unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1001886 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.