Fitch Assigns 'AA-(idn)' Ratings to TBI's Bond

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) IDR5trn bond programme a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The agency has also assigned the up to IDR1trn of bonds to be issued from the programme a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. TBI will use the proceeds from the proposed bonds to repay its existing US dollar debt. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Proposed Bond Not Notched: Fitch rates the proposed bond at the same level as TBI's National Long-Term Rating despite its structural subordination to debt held at the operating subsidiaries, which generate all of the group's revenue. We expect TBI to gradually replace its debt at its operating companies with debt at the holding company. Furthermore, we believe that there will be strong creditor recovery in a distress scenario; a high proportion of the group's operating cash flows are contractually locked in (IDR23.7trn as of end-2015). Low Ratings Headroom: Fitch expects fund flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage on a hedged debt basis to fall to around 5.5x in 2016 and 2017 (2015: 6.1x). Fitch is likely to take negative ratings action if these expectations are not met. TBI had indicated its plans to operate at a leverage within the parameters of its bond covenants, which is the ratio of hedged gross debt/EBITDA (last quarter annualised) of less than 6.25x (2015: 5.3x). FCF Deficit: We believe the company's free cash flow (FCF) will stay negative, as 2016 cash flow from operations of IDR1.5trn will not be sufficient to fully cover its capex budget of IDR1.3trn-1.4trn and dividend commitments. TBI plans to spend up to IDR1trn on dividends and share buybacks this year, and expects this to increase in the future. Counterparty and Forex Risks: TBI's revenue has low counterparty risk as 83.5% comes from Indonesian telco operators with investment-grade international ratings. The counterparty risk is lower than that of its peers, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (BB+/Stable) and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama (BB-/Stable). In addition, TBI mitigates currency risks by hedging all of its US dollar exposure. It also has US dollar-denominated annual revenue of USD40m from PT Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable). Strong Funding Access: TBI's cash balance of IDR296bn at end-2015 and USD280m committed undrawn banking facility (maturing in 2018) will be sufficient to meet maturities of around IDR439bn falling due over the next 12 months. In addition, TBI's liquidity is supported by reasonable access to funding from banks and bond markets, both local and overseas. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include: - Tower additions of less than 1,000 in 2016; - Capex of IDR1.3trn-1.4trn in 2016 and 2017; - Gradual recovery in tower and tenant growth from 2H16; - Dividend payment and share buybacks of around IDR1trn in 2016 and 2017, and to increase in 2018; - Stable industry rental tariff resulting in stable EBITDA margins of 84%-85% (2015: 85%); and - No tower acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's leverage will remain high in the medium term. Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: - A debt-funded acquisition, or lease defaults by weaker telcos, or significant dividend payments and share buyback activity leading to fund flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (taking into account the hedged debt amount) remaining above 5.5x on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Salman Fajari Alamsyah Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 December 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.