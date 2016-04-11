Fitch Affirms BAI at 'B+', Outlook Negative; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Angolano de Investimentos S.A.'s (BAI) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings for commercial reasons and because they are no longer relevant to Fitch's coverage. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BAI's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect a limited probability of support for BAI from the Angola authorities, and the Negative Outlook reflects that on the sovereign (see rating action commentary dated 31 March 2016, "Fitch Revises BAI's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'B+'" on www.fitchratings.com). VIABILITY RATING BAI's Viability Rating of 'b' is under pressure from a weakening operating environment in Angola. Angola's economy is highly reliant on oil export revenues and falling oil prices have led to slower growth, a weak exchange rate, higher inflation and tighter monetary policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The rating actions are as follows: Banco Angolano de Investimentos S.A. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' and withdrawn Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Jean Lopes Director +55 21 4503-2617 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Andrew Parkinson Director +44 203 530 1420 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1002307 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.