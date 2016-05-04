Fitch Radar: Sharp China Slowdown Is Top Global Ratings Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar Global 1Q16 here CHICAGO/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' interactive Risk Radar outlines the potential impact hypothetical and macroeconomic risks could have on Fitch's ratings portfolio. The Risk Radar provides independent alternative scenarios based on the more extreme macroeconomic factors that are not included in ratings base cases. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/riskradar/index.html "> Risk Radar 1Q16. This quarter, Risk Radar continues to discuss the impact from a sharp slowdown in China's economy as a scenario that poses the largest risk to the agency's global credit ratings portfolio. Our ratings case is for a gradual slowdown, but equity market volatility and yuan depreciation highlight the economic adjustment and deleveraging challenges China is facing. Lack of growth remains the key challenge in Europe. The report analyses how eurozone deflation and zero growth would affect Fitch's ratings across multiple asset classes. Other pressing alternative scenarios, including persistently low oil prices and the hypothetical negative scenario under Brexit are also discussed. The interactive Risk Radar is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Eileen Fahey Managing Director +1 312 368 5468 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Rui Pereira Managing Director +1 212 908-0766 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.