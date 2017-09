Fitch: Mexican Midsized Banks See Rapid Growth with Reasonable Financial Profile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 27 (Fitch) Midsized Mexican banks have maintained fast growth in recent years reflecting their high risk appetite and specialization in specific sectors that are less served by bigger banks in the country, according to a new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The report also discusses the controlled delinquency of these banks and their moderate but sustained profitability, which has been resilient through the economic cycle. The report also points out the reasonable capital ratios according to the risk appetite of these banks. The 'Mexican Midsized Banks Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Bertha Perez Associate Director +52 81 8399 9161 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Midsized Banks: 2015 Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.