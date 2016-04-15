Fitch Affirms City of Milan at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects the city's continued satisfactory operating performance, including maintaining a balanced budget despite pressures related to hosting the 2015 World Exposition. The ratings also reflect Milan's sound liquidity position and a positive, albeit small, free fund balance. The ratings further take into account Milan's wealthy economy that sustains the city's tax base and Fitch's expectation that direct debt will remain at around 150% of operating revenue over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Budgetary Performance: According to Fitch's calculations, Milan's operating revenue increased to about EUR3.1bn in 2015, from EUR2.9bn in 2014. This was mainly due to higher tax revenue (tourist tax revenue up 15% from EUR35m in 2014), fees and non-tax revenue (ie fines up 35% on 2014's EUR350m), more than offsetting reduced transfers (EUR475m in 2015, including EUR60m state contribution to Expo - vs. EUR512m in 2014). Fitch forecasts operating revenue to remain at around EUR3bn in 2016. Fitch believes that operating costs will be around EUR2.6bn over the medium term, including the extra-costs related to Expo (largely on transportation, environment and security) being brought forward to future budgets. As a result, we expect the city's operating balance will stabilise at around EUR300m, or 10% of operating revenue in 2016-2017. Although new elections may influence the next investment cycle, Fitch forecasts average annual EUR300m capital spending over 2016-2017, mainly relating to extraordinary urban maintenance and transportation. This will only be partly financed by own resources (mainly capital transfers). Its fund balance of about EUR2.3bn (70% of operating revenue) in 2015 was almost entirely earmarked for investments and impaired receivables, providing a buffer against unpredictable events. Free reserves stood at a modest 2% of the budget or about EUR70m in 2015 vs. EUR20m in 2014. Sustainable Debt, Strong Liquidity: Milan's direct debt stood at EUR4.1bn at end-2015 (net of provisions for the repayment of the bullet bond due in 2035) or about 140% of the budget, with more than 50% of it carrying fixed interest rates (up from 10.5% in 2010), reflecting a prudent management approach. Fitch believes the city will be using EUR0.3bn of forecasted accumulated borrowing in 2016-2017 to fund up to half of investments. New debt will offset debt repayment, such that the stock of bonds and loans will remain below EUR4.2bn over the medium term. Milan's monthly liquidity averaged EUR800m in 2015, which continued to comfortably cover debt servicing requirements by 3x. Fitch believes relative ratios will remain sound in the medium term, with management avoiding revenue/spending mismatches. Healthy Economy: Milan maintains solid economic indicators, with a GDP per-capita of about 30% above the EU average, benefiting from its location in one of the most dynamic and developed industrial and commercial hubs of Italy, and from local unemployment at around 8% at end-2015 (below the national level of 12%). Due to EXPO-related tourist and commercial activities, Fitch expects GDP to have grown 1% in 2015, while traditional sectors (financial, communications and business services) will continue supporting the city's tax base. Neutral Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental relations as neutral to Milan's ratings. Despite the national government contributions to finance unexpected events or large projects, the city is exposed to the national policy of trimming its deficit and debt, by means of revenue curtailments or spending review, as Milan remains a net payer to municipalities' equalisation fund (about EUR250m in 2015). RATING SENSITIVITIES As Milan's ratings are capped by the sovereign, a positive change of Italy's ratings (BBB+/Stable) would lead to a similar rating action on Milan's, provided that the city budgetary performance remains in line with Fitch's projections. Conversely, Milan's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. Milan's ratings may also be downgraded if its operating margin weakens below 5%, or if its debt burden grows towards 200% of operating revenue. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 261 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1002592 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.