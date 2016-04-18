Fitch: FCA Probes, Brexit Key Uncertainties for UK Life Sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Results here LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The outcome of the Brexit referendum and of two major regulatory investigations are the key remaining uncertainties for UK life insurers in 2016 as the impact of Solvency II and new pension legislation have become clearer, Fitch Ratings says. The industry is facing intense scrutiny from the Financial Conduct Authority, which is investigating a number of firms' treatment of long-standing customers and has also launched a review of potential mis-selling of annuities. These investigations could both be negative for individual firms if they result in either negative publicity or significant compensation costs or fines. A Leave vote in June's referendum would add operational and regulatory complexity for UK insurers active in the EU but should ultimately be manageable. A more immediate impact could be via insurers' balance-sheet exposure to potential extra volatility in financial markets. Overall, however, our rating outlook for the sector is stable, reflecting the diverse business mix of firms and their strong capital positions. This has helped them withstand the decline in the individual annuity market following rule changes that removed a requirement for most retirees to buy an annuity. The latest results from the sector show annuity sales have stabilised and we believe the market may have reached a new equilibrium. Lost individual annuity sales will also be partially offset by further growth in the bulk annuities market, which we expect will expand significantly in the next five years. The sector's results have also provided clarity on capital ratios under the Solvency II framework, which have generally been strong and in line with our expectations. The announced ratios are not directly comparable between firms because there are many differences in the way they calculate the numbers, but they should become easier to compare from 2017 when further disclosure will be required. For more on the sector's 2015 results and our outlook for 2016, see "UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Results" published today at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Sam Mageed Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1704 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.