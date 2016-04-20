Fitch: Pricing in Italian Motor Insurance to Improve; Exposure to Banks Manageable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Dashboard - Market Update here LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it expects the profitability of Italian non-life insurers to remain stable in 2016, with higher motor premium rates offsetting higher claim costs, and continuing positive underwriting performance in non-motor lines. In the Italian life market, sales of unit-linked products fell in 2H15 and 1Q16, reflecting customer concerns about volatile equity markets. This trend is negative for insurers' credit profiles as unit-linked business generates lower capital exposure to adverse movements in interest rates, equity and credit markets. In its Dashboard for Italian insurers, Fitch says exposure to low rated or unrated banks is manageable. Insurers are expecting to contribute up to EUR1.5bn to a new bank rescue fund, but no single insurer has outsized exposure to this relative to its balance sheet. Italian insurers are heavily invested in Italian government debt and are likely to face the greatest increase in capital charges if European regulators remove the zero risk weighting for sovereign debt under Solvency II's standard formula. The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - Market Update' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.