Fitch Affirms AIA Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited, Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of AIA Company Limited (AIACL) and is based on AIACL's solid market franchise, sustained sound financial performance and strong capitalisation. AIACL is among the leading life insurers in Asia, with presence in 18 Asia-Pacific markets and more than 29 million individual policies. The company had total assets of USD168bn as at 30 November 2015. AIACL's profitability remains strong, with a 2% pre-tax return on assets in the financial year ending 30 November 2015 (FY15). Annualised new premiums grew 14% to USD4bn, with regular premiums accounting for 88% of all annualised new premiums in FY15. This supported strong new business growth of 26% in FY15, with most markets delivering double-digit growth compared with FY14. Thailand is AIACL's second-largest market after Hong Kong, accounting for 17.2% of AIACL's operating profit after-tax and 16.7% of its total weighted premium income in FY15. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will maintain a strong credit profile in the medium- to long-term. AIA Thailand is the market leader in the Thai life-insurance industry, with 21.9% market share in the first 11 months of 2015 by total premiums written. The company's regulatory risk-based capital of 460% as at end-September 2015 is among the highest in the industry and significantly higher than the minimum requirement of 140%. AIA Thailand has maintained its sound profitability, as evidenced in the improved value of its new business margin in FY15 to 75.8%, from 63.2% a year ago. Its annualised return on equity for 3Q15 amounted to 11.6%. RATING SENSITIVITIES A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a negative impact on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected significant deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return on assets falling to below 1%, debt-to-capital rising above 20% and below investment-grade bonds-to-total equity rising above 40% for an extended period. Fitch does not expect these risks to materialise in the medium-term. AIA Thailand's National IFS Rating is already at the highest possible level and cannot be upgraded further. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - None Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.