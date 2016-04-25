Fitch Publishes Chilean Nonlife Insurance Dashboard 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released the special report, 'Chilean Nonlife Insurance Dashboard 2015,' which summarizes the performance of the Chilean non-life insurance industry based on results at the end of fiscal 2015. The report reflects the favorable growth trends demonstrated by the industry during 2015 compared with year-end 2014, which could be attributed to a more dynamic second half. In terms of gross written premium (GWP), the industry reached annual growth of 10.6%, highlighted by growth in the vehicles and property lines, business segments which jointly represent slightly more than 60% of the total industry's GWP. Fitch notes the positive trends in net losses and combined ratios, indices that still have ample room to improve and return to their historical ranges. Fitch expects that positive performance trends exhibited during the year will remain during 2016, when tariff adjustments made in 2015 should have a positive impact on the industry's indicators and net results, driving them to within expected ranges for the business. The full report 'Chilean Nonlife Insurance Dashboard 2015' dated April 25, 2016, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Carolina Alvarez Director +56 2 2499 3321 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +56 2 2499 3309 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Chilean Non-Life Insurance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.