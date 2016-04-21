Fitch Rates Argentina's 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2046 Global Bonds 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B' rating to Argentina's international bonds: --USD2.75 billion maturing 2019 with a coupon of6.25%; --USD4.5 billion maturing 2021 with a coupon of 6.875%; --USD6.5 billion maturing 2026 with a coupon of 7.5%; --USD2.75 billion maturing 2046 with a coupon of 7.625%. The bond proceeds will be directed towards the payment of settlement agreements between Argentina and holdout creditors that did not participate in the 2005 and 2010 bond debt restructurings with the balance being used for general purposes of the government. KEY RATING DRIVERS On March 22, 2016, Fitch upgraded Argentina's long-term local currency IDR to 'B' with a Stable Outlook reflecting the improved consistency and sustainability of Argentina's policy framework, reduced external vulnerability, and the expected easing of fiscal financing constraints. These improvements balance risks related to relatively weak external liquidity, continued macroeconomic underperformance compared with peers, and deterioration of public finances in recent years. The rating on Argentina's international bonds is above the sovereign's current long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'RD'. At the time of the local currency upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of timely debt service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the long-term foreign currency IDR, most likely to the level of the long-term local currency IDR. Since the last review of Argentina's sovereign rating, the government has continued to make progress toward removing the injunction that presently constrains Argentina from servicing its restructured debt. The Argentine congress has approved legislation to remove the Lock Law and Sovereign Payments Law (two pieces of legislation that prevented authorities from negotiating with holdouts), and the government has successfully raised funds to pay for the settlement with holdout creditors. On April 13, the Court of Appeal confirmed these preconditions to lift the injunction. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to Argentina's sovereign rating once it cures the default on restructured debt. On the other hand, Argentina's failure to cure its default would result in a downgrade of the bond ratings. On April 15 2016, Fitch assigned an expected 'B(EXP)' rating to Argentina's international bond issuance. Contact: Primary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Committee Chairperson Charles Seville Senior Director Director +1-212-908-0277 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 15, 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.