Fitch Places Banco BPI's 'BB' IDR on Rating Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today placed Portuguese-based Banco BPI S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and Short-Term IDR on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows CaixaBank, S.A.'s (BBB/Positive) announcement on 18 April 2016 of a voluntary tender offer for all Banco BPI's outstanding shares. The agency also placed Banco BPI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) because of risks to the bank's credit profile in case the takeover fails related to its breach of large exposure limits. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING The RWE on Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR reflects rating upside potential in case the voluntary tender offer results in CaixBank taking control of Banco BPI, which Fitch currently deems to be the most likely scenario. Fitch believes Banco BPI's IDRs would benefit from institutional support from its parent and hence its ratings would be notched from CaixaBank's, while taking into account the Portuguese sovereign rating (currently 'BB+/Stable' Long-Term IDR). However, the RWE on the Long-Term IDR also reflects rating downside potential if the offer is not successful, which is also reflected in the RWN on the bank's VR. Under this scenario, Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR would continue to be driven by its VR and would be under pressure due to uncertainties related to potential sanctions imposed by the ECB regarding the bank's failure to correct the breach of its large exposure limits. The breach arises from the group's exposure to the Angolan government and the Banco Nacional de Angola (Angolan central bank) through its operations in the country. Fitch understands that, so far, no sanctions have been imposed on the bank, despite the expiry of a waiver that had been in place until 10 April. Fitch further understands that CaixaBank has requested the ECB to suspend any fines or other administrative actions against Banco BPI while the takeover is in process. At its current level of 'bb', Banco BPI's VR reflects modest, but improving, domestic earnings as well as stronger asset quality indicators, a stronger funding and liquidity profile than domestic peers, and its reasonable capitalisation. The RWP on the 'B' Short-Term IDR and '5' Support Rating (SR) reflect rating upside potential in the event of CaixaBank obtaining a controlling majority stake. If the tender offer is not successful, the Short-Term IDR and SR will remain unchanged. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco BPI are all notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. They have been placed on RWE mirroring the rating action on the bank's IDR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are equalised with those of its 100% parent, Banco BPI. The equalisation is driven by its integration within its parent bank and the benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does not assign a VR to this institution as the agency does not view it as an independent entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING Fitch expects to resolve the Watches on Banco BPI's IDRs, senior debt and SR as the transaction unfolds, with closure expected by CaixaBank by 3Q16. In Fitch's view, this acquisition has a high probability of succeeding, as the removal of the voting cap, a key condition for the transaction, has been eased by a recently approved law. If the tender offer is successful, Fitch expects to incorporate potential institutional support from CaixaBank into Banco BPI's ratings. The extent of support will depend on CaixaBank's ability, as reflected by its Long-Term IDR, and on its propensity to support its subsidiary. The agency anticipates that Banco BPI's Long-Term IDRs could be notched down by up to two levels from CaixaBank's current ratings, taking into account sovereign rating constraints. Fitch would expect to withdraw Banco BPI's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' if CaixaBank ends up controlling Banco BPI, as institutional support would become the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Banco BPI's VR once it has more visibility on potential sanctions imposed by the regulator and on how the breach of large exposure limits is to be corrected. The VR is also sensitive to continued improvements in the recurrent profitability of the domestic operations, supporting internal capital generation and the bank's capital position. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The RWE on the bank's subordinated debt and preference shares reflects a potential upgrade for these instruments if Fitch believes parent support would be forthcoming to neutralise the non-performance risk of these instruments, preventing the bank from hitting loss-absorption features. Under these circumstances, Fitch would notch these securities from the subsidiary's IDR. In case the takeover is not successful, their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of BPI remain sensitive to rating action on Banco BPI's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows. Banco BPI: Long-Term IDR: 'BB', placed on RWE Short-Term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP VR: 'bb', placed on RWN SR: '5', placed on RWP SRF: 'No Floor', affirmed Senior unsecured debt: 'BB', placed on RWE Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'B', placed on RWP Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB-', placed on RWE Preference shares: 'B', placed on RWE Banco Portugues de Investimento: Long-Term IDR: 'BB', placed on RWE Short-Term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP SR: '3', placed on RWP 