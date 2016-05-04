Fitch Affirms RMB Structured Insurance at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited (RMBSI), Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed RMBSI's National IFS rating at 'A+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, as well as the RMBSI group's resilient fee and underwriting income, prudent investment policy and conservative approach to underwriting risk. Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group's small size (particularly in relation to other insurers in the market) and concentration risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market and its limited number of clients. The RMBSI group is well-capitalised, scoring 'Extremely Strong' on Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) as at 30 June 2015. Together with strong reported regulatory solvency ratios, this supports Fitch's view that the RMBSI group has a strong capital position. Fitch takes a positive view of the group's resilient fee and underwriting income, which increased to ZAR83m in 2015 from ZAR76m in 2014. The increase was mainly driven by a strong increase in fee income from the Underwriting Solutions business. Despite this, net profit deteriorated to ZAR82m (2014: ZAR101m), mainly due to the base effect of strong investment income from the structured business in 2014. All entities of the group follow a conservative investment strategy, which Fitch views positively. Any equity exposure is taken at the request of the client, who bears the investment risk. As underwriting authority is delegated to underwriting management agencies (UMAs), a potential mis-alignment of interests exists between UMAs and RMBSI. However, Fitch believes RMBSI manages and controls this risk well, by careful selection of UMAs and by requiring them to agree to various conditions relating to their operation and performance. RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI group. We view RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group, as defined in our insurance rating methodology, and therefore align their IFS ratings with RMBSI. In Fitch's opinion RMBSI group's majority shareholder, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited, could provide financial support should the group encounter financial distress. However, this factor is not taken into account in RMBSI's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES RMBSI group's South African national scale ratings could be upgraded if there is sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale of the group, provided the strong capital position is maintained. A downgrade of both the national and international scale ratings could result from a sharp decline in revenue or earnings or a sustained sharp deterioration in capitalisation, as measured by regulatory solvency or Fitch's Prism FBM. An upgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or local currency IDRs could trigger a similar rating action on RMBSI's IFS ratings. However, a one notch downgrade in South Africa's IDRs is unlikely to lead to a corresponding action on RMBSI's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003957 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.