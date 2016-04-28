Fitch Upgrades Skipton's EMTN Long-term Programme Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Skipton Building Society's (Skipton) GBP2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme to long-term rating 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The programme's short-termrating is affirmed at 'F2'. The ratings apply only to the issuance of senior unsecured notes by Skipton. The ratings are programme ratings and do not imply that they will be assigned to all notes issued under the programme. There are no notes currently issued under the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's long-term rating is in line with Skipton's 'BBB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch views the likelihood of default on any given senior unsecured obligation as the same as the likelihood of default of the society, because default on senior unsecured obligations would be treated by Fitch as a default of the entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the EMTN programme are primarily sensitive to changes to Skipton's IDRs. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Joanna Drobnik Director +44 20 3530 1318 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003490 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.