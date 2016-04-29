Fitch: Difficult Start to the Year for Deutsche Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank AG's capital position will remain under pressure as the bank's restructuring progresses amid difficult market conditions judging from 1Q16 results, Fitch Rating says. Revenues declined 22% yoy, Deutsche Bank said yesterday. Most divisions were affected by a combination of low client activity in the face of macroeconomic and political uncertainties and Deutsche Bank's strategic exit from business it considers too capital intensive or unprofitable. The absence of material conduct provisions was crucial for accounting profit to remain marginally positive, resulting in a return on equity of 1.6%. We expect the bank to face further pressure on its revenues and earnings as its restructuring plan progresses. The group is likely to barely break even in 2016, according to the bank's management. This means it will be highly reliant on risk-weighted asset reductions pursued through run-down of the non-core unit, business sales and further risk-weighted asset optimisation to retain capitalisation at a stable level in 2016. Management's full-year earnings outlook balances flat underlying earnings, further business exits and an anticipated increase in litigation costs on the low first quarter number. Negotiations with trade unions on staff cuts will result in a one-off charge once agreement is reached, which will dent earnings in that quarter, while improving prospects for the bank. Deutsche Bank's Global Markets division, which includes the sales and trading related activities of the former Corporate Banking and Securities segment, suffered from the challenging market environment, especially in the first two months of the year. The group's restructuring and exit from certain activities also had a negative impact. The division posted a pre-tax profit of EUR237m (EUR160m in 1Q15) benefitting from the non-recurrence of large litigation items and excluding gains on credit, debit and funding valuation adjustments of EUR143m (loss of EUR176m in 1Q15). However, debt and trading revenues declined by 29% each, challenged across most products and geographies. Corporate & Investment Banking saw profits before tax decrease 56% yoy. This was driven by weakened revenue in debt and equity origination and higher credit impairment charges from leveraged finance and emerging markets exposures. The unit now includes the corporate finance and advisory businesses separated from Global Markets and the previous Global Transaction Banking segment. Deutsche Bank's Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients (PWCC) pre-tax profits decreased by 82% yoy, as revenue was depressed by the impact of a negative net valuation from Hua Xia Bank. Costs increased due to higher restructuring and severance charges. Excluding Hua Xia, the unit's net revenues decreased 5% yoy reflecting the impact of low client activity on investment and insurance products, and performance, transaction and management fees. The low interest rate environment drove a decline in deposit revenues. PWCC now combines the Private & Commercial Clients businesses previously in the Private & Business Clients and Wealth Management unit of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management. Revenues from Hua Xia are presented separately within PWCC to reflect its disposal, which is expected to complete in 2Q16. Profit before tax declined by a moderate 3% in Deutsche Asset Management, previously a segment of Deutsche Asset & Wealth management. Profit before tax improved by 8% in Postbank primarily due to lower loan impairment charges in a benign domestic environment. Postbank now includes components previously recorded in the non-core unit. The group's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) decreased by a further 40bp during the quarter, to 10.7%, driven by higher risk-weighted assets and lower capital. Capital decreased to EUR42.8bn from EUR44.1bn in the quarter, due to interest accrual on additional Tier 1 capital, equity compensation related share buybacks and option premia, and prudential filters. The increase in risk-weighted assets was attributed to higher charges for operational risk, which Deutsche Bank largely anticipated as their advanced measurement approach model is sensitive to the high litigation-related losses incurred by the bank and by peers. Management expects the fully loaded CET1 ratio to recover to the level of end-2015, as the sale of the 19.99% stake in Hua Xia announced in December 2015 will add further 50bp once completed. Deutsche Bank does not expect CET1 to accrue through profits in 2016, and risk-weighted assets are being managed down more aggressively, by additional EUR15bn-EUR20bn, to compensate for the weak profitability prospects and risk of high litigation charges. The sale of Hua Xia should restore the fully loaded leverage ratio, which dropped to 3.4% in 1Q16 from 3.5% at end-2015. Maintaining sound capitalisation is an important rating driver. Deutsche Bank faces a minimum CET1 requirement following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of 10.25% for 2016 and a 2% buffer for globally systemic banks, which is being phased-in until 2019. On a fully loaded basis, Deutsche Bank's CET1 ratio is 155bp short of the combined requirement, and 188bp of its stated 2018 target. This highlights the bank's vulnerability to adverse business conditions and the pressure on progressing with restructuring according to plan, in our view. Management remains confident that targets can be reached by the rundown of risk-weighted assets without damaging the franchise excessively. The 1Q16 results are commensurate with Fitch's downgrade of Deutsche Bank's Long-Term IDR and debt ratings in December 2015. The bank is rated 'A-'/Stable/'a-'. The rating action reflected our view that the ongoing and necessary restructuring of the bank will have a greater negative impact on its earnings and capital then anticipated when plans were announced because of the changing operating environment. We expect the bank's earnings metrics to be weaker than those of its peers at least until end-2016. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ioana Sima Analyst +44 20 3530 1736 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 