Fitch: Nomura and Daiwa Face Challenges from Market Volatility

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Japan's two largest securities firms, Nomura and Daiwa, remain vulnerable to market volatility and other uncertainties relating to the operating environment, says Fitch Ratings. Both companies are likely to continue to face challenges in the next few quarters after reporting profit declines in the last financial year that were below Fitch's expectations - but not significantly so. Net operating revenue growth for Nomura and Daiwa for the financial year ending March 2016 came to -13% and -3%, respectively. Both firms reported significant declines in trading income, which contributed to a contraction in pre-tax profit. Nomura fared worse, with a 52% fall in profit - versus -7% at Daiwa - owing mainly to its much larger overseas operations. Nomura booked about JPY16bn (USD149m) in expenses arising from its retreat from several of its overseas businesses in EMEA and the US, as well as a large revaluation loss on equity investments. The company reported a 33% fall in trading income, largely in overseas markets. Nomura's foreign exposures mean that it will continue to exhibit relatively higher revenue and profit volatility compared with other Japanese securities firms. However, this is already reflected in its Viability Ratings (with the IDRs underpinned by sovereign support). Uncertainties from an evolving regulatory environment could also add to challenges from the operating environment. New requirements for a net stable funding ratio and liquidity coverage ratio will become effective in the next two to three years, while requirements for leverage ratios and calculation of risk-weighted assets are under consultation. A key question for credit profiles will be to what extent the new regulatory requirements alter the companies' business focus and risk appetite over the medium term. A significant increase in risk appetite without a corresponding strengthening of capital buffers could put downward pressure on Viability Ratings. Efforts to enhance earnings stability by both Nomura and Daiwa have begun to reduce their vulnerability to market volatility, however. Both companies have increased revenue generation from their stock-based fee business. This includes fee-based income from the sales of investment trusts and 'wrap accounts' (a professionally managed investment account with a pre-determined periodic fee, usually a certain percentage of the value of the assets in the account), though sales growth in the latter slowed substantially through 2015. The potential for growth in this sector could be significant over the long term as retail customers shift from deposit savings to investments, as deposit rates are near-zero and some Japanese government bond yields are negative. Cost-cutting efforts and exiting unprofitable overseas operations should also help reduce earnings volatility. Furthermore, both Nomura and Daiwa benefit from solid capitalisation. For Nomura, its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 16.1% is adequate relative to its risk appetite and exposure to market volatility, while we consider Daiwa's 23.3% FCC ratio as strong - especially considering its greater domestic focus. But internal capital generation remains challenged by low/volatile profitability and pressures arising from the operating environment - aside from below-trend economic growth abroad, Japan's economy remains subdued, with market growth prospects subject to the effectiveness and sustainability of government policies. 